NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town justice: Opinion 17-81

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town justice Lecture on civil enforcement – Sheriff’s association Opinion 17-81 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether it is ethically permissible as a town justice to give, in his capacity as an employee of the Office of Court Administration, a short presentation on civil enforcement and other related civil matters at ...

