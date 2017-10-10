Powers of Attorney for October 2, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. REPUBLIC BANK, Appoints: OCWEN FEDERAL BANK FSB, RIGO, PAOLA MORAES Appoints: LEGRADY, ROSETTE LEAO DEMORALES SINKLER, MARK Appoints: SINKLER, CARRIE US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC, ZIMMERMAN, ANN Appoints: FROULA, LYNETTE CHRISTIANSEN, ERNEST TERRY Appoints: CHRISTIANSEN, PATRICIA ...