Second Circuit – Defamation: Tannerite Sports, LLC v. NBC Universal News Group

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Defamation Sufficiency of pleading – False statement Tannerite Sports, LLC v. NBC Universal News Group 15-3485-cv Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Crawford Background: The plaintiff, a manufacturer of exploding rifle targets, commenced an action alleging that it was defamed by a television broadcast and internet article, both published by the defendant. The plaintiff ...