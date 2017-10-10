Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Defamation: Tannerite Sports, LLC v. NBC Universal News Group

Second Circuit – Defamation: Tannerite Sports, LLC v. NBC Universal News Group

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Defamation Sufficiency of pleading – False statement Tannerite Sports, LLC v. NBC Universal News Group 15-3485-cv Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Crawford Background: The plaintiff, a manufacturer of exploding rifle targets, commenced an action alleging that it was defamed by a television broadcast and internet article, both published by the defendant. The plaintiff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo