Deeds filed October 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 3, 2017                  62   Brighton HETNARSKI, LEOKADIA E et al to PECK, EVE M Property Address: 400 PELHAM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11927  Page: 653 Tax Account: 137.07-4-33 Full Sale Price: $1 EDITH M STERN LIFE TIME TRUST DATED AUGUST 29 2011 et ano to COHEN, DAVID Property Address: 715 SOUTH WINTON ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11927  Page: 646 Tax Account: 137.06-3-37 Full Sale Price: ...

