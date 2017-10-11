Federal suit against officers dismissed for lack of evidence

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Rochester police officers, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and nurses at the Monroe County Jail. Roland Lott, of Rochester, filed the complaint in August 2013 claiming that on Aug. 16, 2010, while his car was stopped at a police checkpoint on Bay Street he was threatened with pepper spray ...