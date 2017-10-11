Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal suit against officers dismissed for lack of evidence

Federal suit against officers dismissed for lack of evidence

Plaintiff’s story was confusing and inconsistent

By: Bennett Loudon October 11, 2017 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Rochester police officers, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and nurses at the Monroe County Jail. Roland Lott, of Rochester, filed the complaint in August 2013 claiming that on Aug. 16, 2010, while his car was stopped at a police checkpoint on Bay Street he was threatened with pepper spray ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo