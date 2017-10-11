Don't Miss
Home / News / Gov. Cuomo suggests special session for flood relief

Gov. Cuomo suggests special session for flood relief

By: The Associated Press October 11, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a special legislative session may be needed this fall to increase assistance for those affected by floods along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The Democrat wrote to lawmakers in the affected region on Tuesday. He noted that while officials approved $45 million for flood relief, more help will likely be ...

