Gov. Cuomo suggests special session for flood relief

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a special legislative session may be needed this fall to increase assistance for those affected by floods along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The Democrat wrote to lawmakers in the affected region on Tuesday. He noted that while officials approved $45 million for flood relief, more help will likely be ...