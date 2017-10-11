Grand juror accused of disclosing testimony to suspects

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Onondaga County woman has been accused of providing suspects with information about evidence and testimony presented to a grand jury. Jannis Danes, 54, of Minoa, has been charged with unlawful grand jury disclosure, a Class E Felony, according to the New York state Attorney General's Office. Danes faces a maximum penalty of 1 1/3 to four ...