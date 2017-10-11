Grand juror accused of disclosing testimony to suspects

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017 0

An Onondaga County woman has been accused of providing suspects with information about evidence and testimony presented to a grand jury. Jannis Danes, 54, of Minoa, has been charged with unlawful grand jury disclosure, a Class E Felony, according to the New York state Attorney General's Office. Danes faces a maximum penalty of 1 1/3 to four ...

