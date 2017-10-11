Don't Miss
Home / News / Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

By: The Associated Press Michael Balsamo October 11, 2017 0

A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes. Police said earlier this week that they believe Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard through the door of his high-rise hotel suite six minutes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo