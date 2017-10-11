Lisa Boyer | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester

In her new role, Lisa Boyer is responsible for creating a home away from home for the families who use Ronald McDonald House on Westmoreland Drive. She is tasked with ensuring proper interior and exterior maintenance, coordinating the volunteer hospital shuttle service, prepping rooms and guaranteeing the house is clean. In addition, Boyer will work in conjunction with social workers and families for a seamless intake and checkout process.

Boyer brings to the team eight years of experience in customer service, most recently serving as customer service advocate for Verizon Wireless. Outside of the office, she is actively engaged in her community, volunteering for numerous organizations including Girls on the Run, Roc E6 and Fairy Godmothers of Rochester. Boyer also served as an RMHC volunteer for two years before joining RMHC of Rochester team full time.

