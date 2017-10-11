Don't Miss
Home / News / McConnell promises to speed pace on judicial nominees

McConnell promises to speed pace on judicial nominees

By: The Associated Press ANDREW TAYLOR October 11, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Senate's top Republican, facing increasing pressure from conservative groups, is promising to upend a longstanding Senate tradition in order to speed the confirmation pace on a backlog of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees. Conservative activists such as the Judicial Crisis Network have been increasingly frustrated with the slow pace on judicial nominees. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo