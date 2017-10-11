Menendez prosecution rests; judge to weigh dismissal motion

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEWARK, N.J. — The government rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend on Wednesday, leaving it up to a judge to decide whether a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that already has helped reverse several politicians' corruption convictions is enough to dismiss the charges here. The New Jersey Democrat is charged ...