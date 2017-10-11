Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Mike Evans | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester

Mike Evans | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017 0

Mike Evans

Mike Evans

As director of household sales, Mike Evans oversees RMHC of Rochester’s largest fundraiser, the bi-annual Household Sale, which brings in nearly $1 million each year. He is responsible for managing the warehouse and donations and coordinating workflow of nearly 1,000 volunteers.

Evans joins RMHC of Rochester from Rochester Childfirst Network, where he served as director of operations for nearly four years and oversaw day-to-day operations, maintenance and ground upkeep, project management and served as staff liaison. Outside of the office, he is an avid reader and owns his own publishing company, publishing five of his own books with several more in the works.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo