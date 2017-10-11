Mortgages filed October 3, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 3, 2017                  87   Brockport VN GROUP INC Property Address: 100 FAIR ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2033 Lender: MARGARET TREMBLAY Amount: $161,000.00 MOORE, MICHAEL L & MOORE, TINNA J Property Address: 299 CAMPBELL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2821 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 KURZROCK, CHARLENE E Property Address: 204 EVERGREEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1110 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Churchville LANDERS, DEBRA L Property Address: 18 E BUFFALO ...

