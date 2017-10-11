Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge as estate administrator: Opinion 17-82

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge as estate administrator First-degree relative – Real property closing Opinion 17-82 Background: A full-time judge’s parent died intestate, leaving the judge and his siblings as the sole beneficiaries of a simple estate which includes one piece of real property. The Surrogate Court has appointed the judge as administrator. The judge ...

