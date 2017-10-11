NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge as estate administrator: Opinion 17-82

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge as estate administrator First-degree relative – Real property closing Opinion 17-82 Background: A full-time judge’s parent died intestate, leaving the judge and his siblings as the sole beneficiaries of a simple estate which includes one piece of real property. The Surrogate Court has appointed the judge as administrator. The judge ...