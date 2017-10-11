Second Circuit – Immigration: Gomez Heredia v. Sessions

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Lawful permanent resident – Reentry – Drug offenses – Stop-time rule Gomez Heredia v. Sessions 15-923 Judges Walker, Livingston, and Lynch Background: The petitioner appealed from two decisions of the Board of Immigration Appeals denying him relief. The BIA dismissed his appeal, affirming the conclusion that he was a non-citizen convicted ...