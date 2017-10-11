Don't Miss
Second Circuit – National Labor Relations Act: Figueroa v. Foster

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit National Labor Relations Act New York State Human Rights Law – Preemption Figueroa v. Foster 16-1856-cv (L) Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Wesley Background: At issue is whether the duty of fair representation under the National Labor Relations Act preempts the New York State Human Rights Law for claims of discrimination filed by ...

