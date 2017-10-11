Second Circuit – Qui tam: Fabula v. American Medical Response, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Qui tam Retaliation – Sufficiency of pleadings Fabula v. American Medical Response, Inc. 15-3930 Judges Katzmann, Lynch, and Chin Background: The plaintiffs commenced a qui tam action against the defendant, alleging it made false statements and submitted false claims to the government for reimbursement under the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The plaintiffs ...