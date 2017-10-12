Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for October 4, 2017

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   LAZIO, PAMELA C Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $118,642 2785 GROUP LLC Lender: CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST COMPANY Amount: $2,537,000 ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Lender: FREEDOM CRIBS LLC Amount: $85,000 BHTL PLAZA LLC Lender: PATHFINDER BANK Amount: $263,351 RENAISSANCE ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL OF THE ARTS Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $772,000 WOLFF, MARIAM H Lender: GENESEE ...

