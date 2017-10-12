Deeds filed October 4, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 4, 2017              70   Brighton BULL, CLIFFORD W to ALZOUBI, AMMAR Property Address: 106 COMMONWEALTH ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11928  Page: 348 Tax Account: 137.11-1-47 Full Sale Price: $280,000     [d]   Chili BISCHOPING, GEORGE J et ano to BISCHOPING, KEVIN  et ano Property Address: 65 FREEDOM POND LANE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11928  Page: 440 Tax Account: 132.17-4-37 Full Sale Price: $1               [d] MILLER, ARLENE K to DUPREY, THOMAS Property ...

