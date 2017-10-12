Judicial tips to simplify eDiscovery

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Screens are everywhere. Whether you are enjoying this article in hard copy or online, you are likely surrounded by screens on phones, tablets, wearable devices, computers, TVs/displays, thermostats, kiosks, etc. The devices behind those screens create useful electronic records, particularly when networked. How to identify, sort, analyze, produce and use such records was the subject ...