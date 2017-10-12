Karen Anten | DiMarco Group

In her new role, Karen Anten will be responsible for market research and analytics for the commercial leasing group. She comes to DiMarco Group from AT&T, where she served as sales operations specialist in the indirect eCommerce division, responsible for sale operations, data analytics, call center operations and business analytics.

Outside of the office, Anten is an active member in her community, serving as a board member for Laura’s Gifts and participant of the Donate Life annual golf tournament. Anten resides in the city of Rochester.

