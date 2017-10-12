Don't Miss
Lauren Mendolera | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Lauren Mendolera has joined the firm’s litigation practice group.

Mendolera has experience in commercial, securities, antitrust, employment, housing, criminal and other litigation matters. Most recently, she was a litigation associate with Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. She previously served as law clerk to Judge Berle M. Schiller of the United States District for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

