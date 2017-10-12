Don't Miss
Lawsuit aims to bar activity by private military groups

Charlottesville officials vote to join effort based on obscure provision in Virginia’s constitution

By: The Washington Post ANN E. MARIMOW October 12, 2017 0

Charlottesville officials voted Thursday to join a lawsuit intended to prevent a repeat of the violence at a white-nationalist rally in August by targeting the groups of "alt-right warriors" and heavily armed militiamen who showed up at the demonstration. The lawsuit hangs on a rarely invoked provision of Virginia's constitution that attorneys say bars private military ...

