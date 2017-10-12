Lawsuit aims to bar activity by private military groups

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Charlottesville officials voted Thursday to join a lawsuit intended to prevent a repeat of the violence at a white-nationalist rally in August by targeting the groups of "alt-right warriors" and heavily armed militiamen who showed up at the demonstration. The lawsuit hangs on a rarely invoked provision of Virginia's constitution that attorneys say bars private military ...