Mortgages filed October 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 4, 2017              79   Brighton DOBRZYNSKI, BETH ANNE & DOBRZYNSKI, DAVID Property Address: 44 GOLFSIDE PKWY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3513 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $306,000.00   Brockport SANTANDREA, SAMUEL A & STEVENS, JOHN R Property Address: 160 SOUTH AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2014 Lender: SABAL CAPITAL II LLC Amount: $245,898.27   Churchville BLOSER, CAROLE Property Address: 1458 DAVIS RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9711 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00   Fairport BELLUSH, ...

