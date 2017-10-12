NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Lecturing on area of law: Opinion 17-83

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Lecturing on area of law Non-political issue – Open to the public Opinion 17-83 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether it is ethically permissible to speak on the development of a particular area of law in New York state and in other jurisdictions. It is a free, non-political event that is ...