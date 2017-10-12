Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Bail bond: Gevorkyan v. Judelson

Second Circuit – Bail bond: Gevorkyan v. Judelson

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bail bond Premiums – Admission to bail Gevorkyan v. Judelson 15-3249-cv Judges Jacobs, Parker, and Livingston Background: At issue is whether New York law permits a bail bondsman to retain a premium where the bail was rejected and the defendant was never admitted to bail. Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed and remanded. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo