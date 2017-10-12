Second Circuit – Supervised-release: USA v. Barinas

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Supervised-release Tolling – Prudential standing – Rule-of-specialty challenge USA v. Barinas 16-2218 Judges Kearse, Calabresi, and Cabranes Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment finding that he had violated the conditions of supervised released imposed on him upon his narcotics trafficking conviction in 1997. He was sentenced to imprisonment for one year ...

