Settlement money will go to child support

Decision could have ‘ramifications along the line’

By: Bennett Loudon October 12, 2017 0

If a divorcing couple agrees that the father won’t pay child support until he earns $20,000 a year, does it matter if he unexpectedly gets a $56,893.29 settlement after a car crash? State Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Dollinger ruled that the man must give his wife, who has primary custody of their two children, a ...

