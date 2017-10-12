Don't Miss
Weinstein college alma mater moves to revoke honorary degree

By: The Associated Press October 12, 2017 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Buffalo is moving to have alumnus Harvey Weinstein's honorary degree revoked in response to multiple accusations of harassment and sexual assault against the Hollywood mogul. The university said Wednesday it is "well aware" of the allegations against Weinstein, who was an English major there from 1969-1973.  The university says ...

