Court Calendar for October 16, 2017

Court Calendar for October 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 16 1155.0—Steven J Maroccia v NYS Department of Motor Vehicles - Kurt D Schultz - Robert M Goldfarb 1156.0—Dean Deroberts v NYS Office of Children and Family Services - Vincent J Finocchio Jr - Julie M Sheridan 1157.0—Lawrence Perez v Anthony Annucci - Pro Se - Marcus J Mastracco 1158.0—People v Daren ...

