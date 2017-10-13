Cuomo now plans to give away all of Weinstein’s donations

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Andrew Cuomo now plans to give away all of the campaign contributions he's collected from disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. The Democratic governor on Thursday had earlier said he gave away just $50,000 of the over $110,000 he's received in total from Weinstein because the rest of the money had already been spent. He called ...