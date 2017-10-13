Don't Miss
Cuomo now plans to give away all of Weinstein’s donations

By: The Associated Press October 13, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo now plans to give away all of the campaign contributions he's collected from disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. The Democratic governor on Thursday had earlier said he gave away just $50,000 of the over $110,000 he's received in total from Weinstein because the rest of the money had already been spent. He called ...

