In North Tonawanda, parents may do time if their child does crime

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



First came the sucker-punch to their 13-year-old son from an older boy outside a dollar store. Then came the gut-punch from police, who told the parents they were all but powerless to punish the 15-year-old attacker. "We were essentially told that, being a minor, there was nothing that could be done," said William Crago, whose son was ...