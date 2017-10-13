Don't Miss
Home / News / In North Tonawanda, parents may do time if their child does crime

In North Tonawanda, parents may do time if their child does crime

By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson October 13, 2017 0

First came the sucker-punch to their 13-year-old son from an older boy outside a dollar store. Then came the gut-punch from police, who told the parents they were all but powerless to punish the 15-year-old attacker. "We were essentially told that, being a minor, there was nothing that could be done," said William Crago, whose son was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo