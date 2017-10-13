Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Department proposes quotas for immigration judges

Justice Department proposes quotas for immigration judges

By: The Washington Post MARIA SACCHETTI October 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is taking steps to impose "numeric performance standards" on federal immigration judges, drawing a sharp rebuke from judges who say production quotas or similar measures will threaten judicial independence, as well as their ability to decide life-or-death deportation cases. The White House says it aims to reduce an "enormous" backlog of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo