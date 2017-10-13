Justice Department proposes quotas for immigration judges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is taking steps to impose "numeric performance standards" on federal immigration judges, drawing a sharp rebuke from judges who say production quotas or similar measures will threaten judicial independence, as well as their ability to decide life-or-death deportation cases. The White House says it aims to reduce an "enormous" backlog of ...