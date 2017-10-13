Don't Miss
Justice Department warns cities on immigration law

By: The Associated Press October 13, 2017 0

CHICAGO (AP) — The Justice Department is giving four so-called sanctuary cities a "last chance" to show they're not thwarting enforcement of U.S. immigration law before possibly losing federal grants that help pay for public safety equipment. A Thursday Justice Department statement names Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans. They have until Oct. 27 to ...

