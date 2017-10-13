Don't Miss
Home / News / Last day to register to vote in New York for general election

Last day to register to vote in New York for general election

By: The Associated Press October 13, 2017 0

The deadline is here for New York state residents to register to vote in the general election. Mail-in applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, Oct. 13, and received by the state Board of Elections no later than Wednesday, Oct. 18. Residents also can use the state's online voter registration system on the Department of ...

