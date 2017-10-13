Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Co-judge’s law partner: Opinion 17-86

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Co-judge’s law partner – Assisting pro se litigant’s filing submission Opinion 17-86 Background: The inquiring full-time judge presides in a city court, along with a part-time co-judge who maintains a private law practice. The full-time judge received papers for filing a summary proceeding from a pro se litigant, but several ...

