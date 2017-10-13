Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Article III standing: MGM Resorts Int’l Glob. Gaming Dev. LLC v. Malloy, et al.

Second Circuit – Article III standing: MGM Resorts Int’l Glob. Gaming Dev. LLC v. Malloy, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Article III standing Competitive disadvantage – Actual harm MGM Resorts Int’l Glob. Gaming Dev. LLC v. Malloy, et al. 16-2158-cv Judges Walker, Sack, and Chin Background: The plaintiff, a developer of casinos and other commercial gaming enterprises, appealed from a judgment dismissing its complaint against the state of Connecticut for lack of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo