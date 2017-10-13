Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sanctions: Virginia Properties, LLC v. T-Mobile Northeast LLC

Second Circuit – Sanctions: Virginia Properties, LLC v. T-Mobile Northeast LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sanctions Late discovery – Evidence of fraud Virginia Properties, LLC v. T-Mobile Northeast LLC 16-2973 Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Vilardo Background: The plaintiff appealed from final judgment in an action seeking recovery for property damage to its apartment building. After lengthy discovery, the defendant and third-party defendants moved for sanctions, alleging pervasive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo