Second Circuit – Sanctions: Virginia Properties, LLC v. T-Mobile Northeast LLC

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sanctions Late discovery – Evidence of fraud Virginia Properties, LLC v. T-Mobile Northeast LLC 16-2973 Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Vilardo Background: The plaintiff appealed from final judgment in an action seeking recovery for property damage to its apartment building. After lengthy discovery, the defendant and third-party defendants moved for sanctions, alleging pervasive ...