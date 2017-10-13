Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump to issue stop-payment order on health care subsidies

Trump to issue stop-payment order on health care subsidies

By: The Associated Press RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR October 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — In a move likely to roil America's insurance markets, President Donald Trump will "immediately" halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to persuade Congress to unravel for months. Before sunrise Friday morning, Trump went on Twitter to urge Democrats to make a deal: "The Democrats ObamaCare is ...

