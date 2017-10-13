Don't Miss
Home / News / Two men convicted in attack at bar

Two men convicted in attack at bar

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2017 0

Two Rochester men were convicted Wednesday of a stabbing and shooting that happened in December. Flor Rivera, 48, was convicted of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault for stabbing three people: Keith Larkin, Scott Richardson and Melanie Christmas at a Rochester bar on Dec. 3. He also was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a ...

