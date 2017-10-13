Two men convicted in attack at bar

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two Rochester men were convicted Wednesday of a stabbing and shooting that happened in December. Flor Rivera, 48, was convicted of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault for stabbing three people: Keith Larkin, Scott Richardson and Melanie Christmas at a Rochester bar on Dec. 3. He also was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a ...