Allyson DeVantier | The Friendly Home

Allyson DeVantier has spent 13 years in the long-term care industry. As director of dining services, she will be responsible for overseeing all of Friendly Home’s dining services functions and ensuring all quality-control measures are continually maintained.

Most recently, she served as clinical nutrition manager with Aramark at Bradford Regional Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Prior to that, she spent 10 years as a registered dietitian and Eden Educator at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Pennsylvania. DeVantier is a registered dietitian through the Commission on Dietetic Registration, a licensed dietitian/nutritionist in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a Certified Eden Educator through the Eden Alternative. DeVantier currently resides in Pittsford.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.