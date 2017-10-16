Don't Miss
Contempt motion against judge dismissed

Contempt motion against judge dismissed

By: Bennett Loudon October 16, 2017

A contempt motion filed against a Rochester City Court judge for allegedly refusing to obey a higher court order has been dismissed. After oral arguments Friday, acting Monroe County Court Judge William Kocher ruled from the bench in favor of Judge Ellen M. Yacknin, who was represented by Assistant New York Attorney General Ted O’Brien. Yacknin did ...

