Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for October 17, 2017

Court Calendar for October 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 17 1177.0—People v Leon Smith - David A Cooke - Steven G Cox 1178.0—People v Luis M Garcia - Joseph G Frazier - Thomas H Brandt 1180.0—People v Tanisha M Davis - Meghan Gilligan - Kelly Christine Wolford 1181.0—People v Shavelle L Scott - Mary P Davison - John C Tunney 1182.0—People v ...

