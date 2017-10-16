Deeds filed October 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 6, 2017                  90   Brighton KING, STEVEN  to MCCARTHY, MARK E Property Address: 2550 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11930  Page: 187a Tax Account: 122.20-3-3 Full Sale Price: $280,000 GOLDSTEIN, CYNTHIA  to GOLDSTEIN, CYNTHIA  et ano Property Address: 467 FRENCH ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11930  Page: 47 Tax Account: 150.14-1-48 100 Full Sale Price: $1 PHILLIPS, LINDA  et ano to PHILLIPS, LINDA Property Address: 68 GREENAWAY ROAD, ...

