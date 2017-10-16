Donna Auria | The Friendly Home

In her new role as development manager, Donna Auria will be responsible for the organization’s annual fundraising plan and donor relations. She will oversee the organization of special events and report all fundraising efforts across the continuum.

Auria brings more than 20 years of experience in the not-for-profit industry locally. Most recently, she served as director of community relations at Ontario ARC, where she managed strategic marketing, rebranding efforts, fundraising, event planning, volunteer management, content development and more. Auria resides in Victor.

