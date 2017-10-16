Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Election Law: Lavell v. Baker, et al.

Fourth Department – Election Law: Lavell v. Baker, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Election Law Party rules – Authorizations – Standing Lavell v. Baker, et al. CAE 17-01444 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners commenced a proceeding pursuant to Election Law Article 16 seeking to invalidate a certificate of authorization filed by the respondent Executive Committee of the New York State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo