Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: “Monkey selfie” copyright case settles

IP Frontiers: “Monkey selfie” copyright case settles

By: Commentary: Kristian E. Ziegler October 16, 2017 0

Last month, David Slater and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) finally settled their two-year legal battle over the intellectual property rights of a rare Indonesian crested macaque monkey named Naruto, who took pictures of himself in the wild with Slater’s camera. The story began in 2011, when Slater traveled to the Tangkoko ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo