Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   FELIGNO, LISA 7309 HERON VIEW COURT, VICTOR, NY 14564 Favor: SCHULTZ, ROBERT D Amount: $2,913.38 JONES, LARRISA 67 BAYCLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: BURDETT PROPERTIES LLC Attorney: FERO-INGERSOLL LLP Amount: $1,155.00 LILLY, RICHARD 6975 EAST CANAL ROAD, BROCKPORT, NY ...

