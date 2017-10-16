Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed October 6, 2017

Mortgages filed October 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 6, 2017                  117   Brighton MCCARTHY, MARK E Property Address: 2550 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3115 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $224,000.00   Brockport LENNOX, JESSICA C & POPIELARZ, NICHOLAS M Property Address: 5370 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2804 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $96,224.00   Churchville KELLY, JUDY L & MICHAEL, SAVOY Property Address: 5956 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9442 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo