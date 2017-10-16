Don't Miss
Home / News / Police: Search for missing police diver to continue Monday

Police: Search for missing police diver to continue Monday

By: The Associated Press October 16, 2017 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say the search for a missing Buffalo Police Department diver is no longer a rescue mission. The search was suspended Sunday because of weather conditions making it too dangerous for rescue divers in the Niagara River. WGRZ-TV reports the Buffalo Police Department acknowledged Sunday the search for ...

