Police: Search for missing police diver to continue Monday

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say the search for a missing Buffalo Police Department diver is no longer a rescue mission. The search was suspended Sunday because of weather conditions making it too dangerous for rescue divers in the Niagara River. WGRZ-TV reports the Buffalo Police Department acknowledged Sunday the search for ...